MAX--Adam E. The Board and Staff of St. Ann's Warehouse are heartbroken to lose our beloved Board member Adam E. Max. Charming, funny, brilliant tactician and consummate problem solver, for 14 years, Adam was with us leading conversations, nurturing staff, easing the way for hard questions and soul searching as we evolved into a mature arts organization in search of a permanent home on the Brooklyn Waterfront. His legacy: The Max Family Garden, one of Brooklyn Bridge Park's crown jewels and favorite respite; the hundreds of artists whose work Adam loved, championed, personally supported, and helped bring to American stages. We extend our heartfelt love to Diane, Hannah, Jonah and Ezra in these unspeakably sad times. We too shall miss Adam's love for life, the jokes and feathered ties! Joseph S. Steinberg, Chair; Susan Feldman, President/Artistic Director St. Ann's Warehouse





