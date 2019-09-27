Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adaria Ruey Debenham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1939 - 2018

Adaria Ruey Debenham, exactly one year ago on September 28, 2018 at 2:51pm, departed this world at her son's house surrounded by family in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Adaria was born on St. Patrick's Day 1939 in North Charleroi, Pennsylvania and was the first child of John and Pearl Ruey. She survived the 1948 Donora Smog, graduated from Donora High School and became the first in her family to receive a university degree. At the University of Pittsburgh, she majored in English literature. She graduated with high honors and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, America's most prestigious academic honor society. At university she met her future husband William Stuart Debenham Jr. a philosophy major with a master's degree in library science. After graduation in 1961, they moved to Massachusetts and worked at Harvard University, later she taught English at Cambridge High and Latin School. While living in Connecticut, Adaria had 2 children, William Stuart Debenham III, Moon Township, PA, and John Steele Debenham, Scotch Plains, NJ. After the divorce in 1975 she returned to the University of Pittsburgh and earned a master's degree in special education in 1977. She devoted her life's energy to her children and her special education students at Moon Senior High School, where she started the special education program. Adaria also taught at Duquesne University, preparing the next generation of special education educators.



Her raison d'être was her children. She gave them enormous latitude to peruse their interests and encouraged them in every endeavor. She did not program her children but encouraged self-examination, reflection and provided ample time for them to think, imagine and create. In this regard she was unusual, producing and sustaining a real environment where the sky was the limit. Her abilities, skills, and judgement as a mother were unmatched.



Adaria was a classically trained pianist, with a special interest in French composers Claude Debussy and Erik Satie. Religion was important to her. She was born into a Russian Orthodox family and became an Episcopalian after marriage. She was always active in the church choir and loved to sing in large religious concerts. Division in the Episcopal church created unnecessary distress for her, but one could always be sure that she would be on the right side of history. She was an advocate for equal rights and dignity for all people. She eagerly engaged in conversation and always had a lot to say. She loved her grandchildren Ryan, Blake and Becca and is survived by her loving brother John Ruey and his family, Winnetka, Illinois. She was preceded by her sister Joyce Ruey.



