BIALEK--Adelaide E. Adelaide E. Bialek, nee Rosenfeld, 3 April 2020 age 85, beloved wife of the late Stephen T. Bialek; daughter of the late David and Adelaide Rosenfeld; and grandchild of the late Morris Rosenfeld, Marine Photographer. Mrs. Bialek was born in New York City, graduated from the Bronx High School of Science, and earned degrees from Hunter College and the University of Chicago. In 1956, she began her career as a computer programmer, first at the Nuclear Development Corporation of America, then at the Institute for Air Weapons Research at the University of Chicago. She retired as Technical Director at The Academy for Interscience Methodology, working on strategies for nuclear disarmament. She is survived by her brother, David (Margaret) Rosenfeld; sisters-in-law Lorraine (Peter) Kowalski and Stella Dudkowski; and numerous treasured nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st St., Orland Park, IL, at a date and time to be determined. Interment will be at Pelham Cemetery, City Island, New York.



