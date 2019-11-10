DONNAN-- Adelaide Marshall. Addie passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019. The daughter of Adelaide Porter and Hugh Marshall, she was born on April 3, 1924, in New York City and grew up in Greenwich, CT. She attended The Madeira School, which she held close to her heart throughout her life, and Vassar College. Addie married Edmund Arthur (Ted) Donnan, Jr. in 1946 and they were an inseparable couple with two daughters Adelaide Donnan Valentine and Margaret Donnan Hoster. She was a tireless volunteer and supporter of a wide range of nonprofits, contributing her fundraising skills everywhere she lived, particularly in Jackson Hole, WY, which Addie and Ted called home for over 30 years. Addie was preceded in death by her husband and her sister Caroline Marshall Adair and is survived by her daughters, her four granddaughters, Kimberly Valentine Walsh, Adelaide Valentine Sattich, Aleathia Hoster Brown and Elizabeth Hoster Murphy, and six great-grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 10, 2019