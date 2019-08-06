FRIEDMAN--Adelaide. The Yeshiva University family mourns the passing of Adelaide Friedman Z"L, widow of the late Rabbi Morris S. Friedman Z"L and mother of David Friedman, United States Ambassador to Israel and an honorary degree recipient at this year's commencement. Condolences to her children, Ambassador David (and Tammy) Friedman, Mark (and Rosie) Friedman, and Naomi (and Steven) Wolinsky, and her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the entire family. May they be comforted among all who mourn for Zion and Jerusalem. Yeshiva University Dr. Ari Berman, President Moshael J. Straus, Chairman, Board of Trustees
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 6, 2019