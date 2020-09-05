KOPP--Adelaide, on August 24, 2020. An avid reader and lifelong resident of the West Village, Aunt Addie, as she was affectionately known to her family, never married. Born on February 28, 1917 in Brooklyn, she spent her childhood in Greenburgh, Westchester, NY. She then moved to Yonkers and later to Manhattan, where she worked at Bank Leumi for many years. She is preceded in death by her parents Christian Kopp, and Mary Martin Kopp; her siblings Mary Kopp Roberts, (Gordon), Helen Susan Kopp Krieg (Schuyler), and her twin brother Thomas Kopp; her step-sister Virginia M. Newton, and her half- brother Christian C. Kopp, as well as one nephew, Gordon Roberts. Adelaide is survived by six nieces and nephews, 25 great-nieces/nephews, and nine great-great nieces/nephews. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Beecher Funeral Home, Brewster, NY assisted the family with arrangements. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Putnam Ridge Nursing Home of Brewster, NY.





