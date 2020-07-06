HOLMAN--Adele Wolff, peacefully at 95 years old on July 3, 2020, at New Bridge on the Charles in Dedham, MA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Merton Holman and her second son Thomas Seth Holman. Born December 27, 1924 at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, the daughter of Bertram Wolff and Theresa Wurm Wolff. She lived her early life seasonally in Manhattan and Asbury Park, NJ where her grandparents owned the Princess Hotel. After her mother's death in 1938 she lived with cousins in Syracuse, NY where she graduated Nottingham High School in 1942. After attending a year of nursing school at Syracuse University, Adele became a "Hunter Girl" and earned her BS in Chemistry and Mathematics graduating Hunter College in 1947. Upon graduation she was employed by Fischbach & Moore, the largest public works electrical contractor in the world, and married the love of her life Merton in 1948. They shared their joy of owning dogs over their entire lifetime together. After moving to Forest Hills, NY, they had two sons and in 1956 moved to Teaneck, NJ where she resided until 2015. Avid bridge players, Adele and Merton enjoyed touring the world with numerous trips to Europe together as well as the companionship of their many bridge playing friends. Adele is survived by her eldest son Bertram Wolff Holman, her loving daughter-in- law Randy Sue Foster, and her greatest joy, granddaughters Mollie Jo and Ella Sage Holman. Adele was the last of her line in the Wolff family with no siblings or first cousins, but always appreciated the family support from her distant relatives. She lived a long, healthy, loving life and will always be missed by those who survive her. Interment will be private at Maimonides Cemetery, in Elmont, NY. Remembrances may be made in Adele's name to the New Bridge on the Charles Appreciation Fund for the Assisted Living Staff, 5107 Great Meadow Road, Dedham, MA 02026, in recognition of the amazing people who work there everyday to make her last years enjoyable.





