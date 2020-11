RICHTER--Adele 91, died November 27, 2020. Indispensable, irreplaceable, and much loved in every role she played. Survived by her daughter, Amy Richter. Pre- deceased by her husband, Sidney Richter, and her sister, Minette Leister. Love you more. In lieu of food or flowers, donations can be made to her two favorite charities: her grandson's nonprofit, Simon Says Give Worcester ( simonsaysgive.org ), or God's Love We Deliver ( glwd.org ).