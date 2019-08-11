BISCHOFF--Adelie Landis. 1926-2019. Painter, activist, and longtime Berkeley, California resident, Adelie Landis Bischoff, a pioneering spirit and a feminist in an era before feminism, died Tuesday, July 23 after a long illness. She was 93. Widow of Bay Area Figurative Movement cofounder Elmer Bischoff, Landis Bischoff's own work is in the collections of MOMA, SFMOMA, Oakland Museum among others. She leaves behind a son, Mark Bischoff, a grandson, Devin Bischoff, and five stepchildren, Stephen Bischoff, Laurie Bischoff Nelson, Tom Bischoff, John Bischoff, and Gregory Bischoff. Contributions can be made in her name to the Southern Poverty Law Center or the SPCA.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 11, 2019