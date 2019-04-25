HONIG--Adeline, age 102, died at her residence in Katy, TX on April 21, 2019. Born 1917 in Scranton, PA, she lived most of her life in Brooklyn until after her 100th birthday. Widow of the late Walter Honig (died 1992) and sister of the late Anna Peredney (died 2013). She worked for the State of Pennsylvania, served in the Navy during World War II, and held executive secretarial positions with Lehman Brothers and Chase Manhattan Bank. She is survived by a son, Robert, and daughter-in-law, Margaret, of Waller County, TX. Burial private. Memorial donations can be made to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 25, 2019