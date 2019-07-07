WHITE--Adell, of Sarasota, FL, Kings Point, NY and Detroit, MI died June 19, 2019 in Sarasota, FL at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Stanley White; survived by son Marc of Sarasota, FL, son and daughter-in-law David and Shelley of Brooklyn, NY and daughter Janis and son-in-law Richard Silverstein of Seattle, WA. Grandchildren Samuel, Jonah, Adin, Miriam. Interment Birmingham, MI, June 23, 2019. Contributions to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Grand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 or Valley Village, 20830 Sherman Way, Winnetka, CA 91306.
Published in The New York Times on July 7, 2019