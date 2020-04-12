Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ADELYN BYRNE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BYRNE--Adelyn G. (nee Stier - Lynn), a longtime resident of Great Neck, NY and member of the United States Tennis Association and former President Eastern Tennis Umpires Association, died Tuesday at the age of 87. Her warmth, wit and grace endeared her to family, friends and colleagues alike. In June of 1954, Mrs. Byrne was blessed, as she put it, to marry her "best friend", Robert A. Byrne, also of Great Neck, from whom she was parted only upon his passing some 50 years later. In a long career in professional tennis, Mrs. Byrne rose through the ranks of the tennis officials' association serving as an umpire, evaluator, referee and administrator for numerous tournaments including the first professional women's tour - the Virginia Slims tournament; the US Open championships; the Masters and Hamlet Challenge Cups and the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. She took barbs from the likes of Ille Nastase, Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe with grace and good humor and took particular pleasure in enforcing the sportsmanship aspect of the rules in an effort to preserve the spirit of the game. This earned her the respect of players, fellow officials and fans alike. Mrs. Byrne's officiating gave her and her husband, Robert, the opportunity to make new friends throughout the world, especially during repeated trips to Wimbledon and the French Open. An accomplished athlete in her own right, Mrs. Byrne loved to play competitive tennis, golf and paddle tennis and often won events - particularly the mixed doubles with her husband. She was a gifted hostess admired for her ability to arrange all aspects of an exquisite dinner party on short notice. She was a talented cook, had a keen interest in and eye for arranging flowers, and enjoyed music, art, literature and the laughter and company of her many devoted friends. Mrs. Byrne's brothers, James G. and Kenneth A. Stier; her daughter, Lindsay; two sons, Robert, Jr. and Christopher; 10 grandchildren; and a large, loving network of extended family and friends survive her. A memorial service will be held when virus-related restrictions have been lifted. If desired, donations may be made in Mrs. Byrne's memory to any charity or party impacted by or helping to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.



