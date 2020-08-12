1/
ADIN STEINSALTZ
{ "" }
STEINSALTZ--Adin. The Officers, Board members, and global staff of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) mourn the passing of Rabbi Adin Even-Israel Steinsaltz, a treasured longtime JDC Board Member and towering figure in Jewish education and Torah learning. A champion of Jewish learning for all Jews, Rabbi Steinsaltz's commentary and translation of the Talmud was a major contribution to Jewish knowledge in modern times. We were proud to partner with Rabbi Steinsaltz in our shared work of building Jewish life in the former Soviet Union and through his Global Day of Jewish Learning, where together we expanded its reach worldwide. We extend our most heartfelt condolences to the Steinsaltz family. May Rabbi Steinsaltz's memory forever be for a blessing. Mark Sisisky, President Stan Rabin, Chairman of the Board Asher Ostrin, Interim CEO


Published in New York Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
