SELIGSOHN--Adrea, died of cancer on August 21 at age 86 at Edgewood Retirement Community in North Andover, MA. Born July 11, 1933 in Manhattan, Adrea grew up in the Bronx where she attended Walton High School. She later moved to Huntington, NY where she pursued a 20-year career in education, social work, and psychotherapy. Through retirement, Adrea and her husband Leo remained world travelers, volunteers and committed activists in their Becket, MA and Lakewood Ranch, FL communities. A celebration of Adrea's life will be held on September 15 at 4:30pm at the Plaza Jewish Community Chapel in Manhattan, NY. Tribute donations can be made in Adrea's name to Southern Poverty Law Center.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 28, 2019