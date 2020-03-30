Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adrian Sokoloff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SOKOLOFF--Adrian, 99, died at home in Sands Point after a short illness on March 29, 2020. Predeceased by his loving wife and best friend, Thelma, and survived by his adoring daughters and their husbands; Karen Sokoloff and Andy Messinger, Claire Sokoloff and Rob Gifford, and Gail Sokoloff and Howard Merkowitz; and his eight devoted grandchildren: Rachel (Brian), Ben (Sydney), David, Alison (David), Eric, Danny, Alex, and Lia, all of whom called him Boppa. He is also survived by his great granddaughter, Talia, and by his brother Harold.



Adrian was an amazing man. His upbeat attitude and unsurpassed joy of life serves as an inspiration to his family. He had an unquenchable love for adventure and was intrepid in its pursuit. He and Thelma traveled the world together. He was a larger than life figure in our family.



Adrian was born in the Bronx on March 10, 1921 to Lee and Rosella Levey Sokoloff. He attended PS 86, Dewitt Clinton High School, City College, and was graduated from Columbia University. He was owner and Chairman of Eight-in-One Pet Products.



At 14 years old, he was the youngest Eagle Scout ever in the Bronx; he was top athlete (1/1) on the City College fitness test (out of thousands), multi-time winner of 5 mile running races (last race in his 70s); earner of Masters degree in geo-political affairs at the age of 73 (3.98 average although he did try to grade grub to try to get that one B+ up to an A); racing bike rider even after he fell and broke his hip at the age of 90; adventurous world traveler (including a trip to Antarctica when he had pneumonia at the age of 91).



He was cofounder and past chair of Ranachqua Foundation to send lower income boys to Boy Scout camp camp (the camp he attended and met the group of 12 guys who with their wives would be Adrian and Thelma's best friends for life), bridge life master, current events aficionado, opera enthusiast, builder of international business, WWII Naval Officer, faux oenophile, boatsman, sports car enthusiast, horseback rider, arm wrestling champ, and winner of numerous board games against his then young grandchildren.



His family will miss him and think about him everyday.



