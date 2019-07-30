HELLER--Agnes. The New School for Social Research mourns the loss of Agnes Heller, Professor Emerita of Philosophy and world-renowned philosopher. A Holocaust survivor, Budapest School core member, and dissident in communist Hungary, she went into exile and later taught at NSSR for 25 years as Hannah Arendt Professor of Philosophy. Her intellect, courage, and unflinching advocacy for liberal democracy will be missed by colleagues, students, and supporters from around the globe. David Van Zandt, President, The New School Tim Marshall, Provost, The New School William Milberg, Dean, The New School for Social Research Faculty, The New School for Social Research
Published in The New York Times on July 30, 2019