AGNES SALAVERTROCCO

SALAVERT-ROCCO--Agnes Agnes passed peacefully July 24 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born 1963 in Aurillac, France, she's predeceased by parents, Albert and Yvonne Salavert. She's sorely missed by husband Steve, children Mateo and Lea of Brooklyn, NY, and siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews in France. She was a superstar in the optical industry, specializing in designer eyewear and accessories. She most recently worked for Bruno Chaussignand, a company she nurtured, grew and was intensely passionate about. She'll be missed by friends and colleagues, especially at the optical shows where she shone so brightly. Please visit her Facebook and GoFundMe pages.





