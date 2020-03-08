Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AGNES WILLIAMS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAMS--Agnes. Agnes Neill Williams, a pioneering female lawyer and wife of the late and prominent Washington, DC lawyer Edward Bennett Williams, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 4th at her home in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Mrs. Williams was 89 and died from heart failure. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great- grandmother and friend. Born and raised in Washington, DC, she was a devoted Catholic. She attended Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School where she later served on the board of trustees. Mrs. Williams was a graduate of the College of the New Rochelle, and later Georgetown Law. Breaking down gender barriers, in 1951 she entered the first class to include women at Georgetown University Law School. Becoming a trail blazer in co-education, she once admitted, wasn't her motivation in enrolling at Georgetown Law. In fact, her decision to apply came about rather accidentally. Mrs. Williams was at a friend's wedding when a guest's date mentioned that the Georgetown Law Center was opening itself up to women for the first time. She had already been accepted to a master's program at Georgetown, but her mother persuaded her to apply to Georgetown Law and defer admission to the other program. And off she went. Mrs. Williams recalled, "I arrived at the school by bus. There was a bus stop at the front door, and the entire sidewalk was covered with returning male students. I didn't have the courage to get off the bus, so I rode to the next stop. But you know? Once I got there, I did not feel intimidated at all." She was also the first woman on the staff of The Georgetown Law Journal, though her journey to get there was a tad roundabout. "Actually, I was either the victim or beneficiary of sexual stereotyping, because a couple of the (male) editors invited me to join the staff as a first-year student to do the typing," she remembered. "They were doing the typing, and they were sure that I must be able to type. And I said, indeed, I had had a summer job typing and had passed the civil service examination, so they welcomed me. But I got to know them in a very nonthreatening way, and then the next year I was a staff member." Graduating from Georgetown Law at the top of her class in 1954, Agnes was also the first female winner of the Beaudry Moot Court Competition for first year law students. Following law school, she joined what was then the small law practice of Edward Bennett Williams, who became the founding partner of Williams & Connolly. In the early years of the firm, she was on the defense team of some colorful clients, including the deportation case against notorious crime boss Frank Costello. When Mrs. Williams retired from the practice of law to raise her family, she remained close to Georgetown serving as trustee of the university and later establishing The Williams Professorships to recognize and support the scholarly activities of Georgetown Law faculty. The Georgetown Law Library was named in honor of her late husband. In addition to Georgetown University, Mrs. Williams was a member of the Advisory Board at the College of the Holy Cross, and a former trustee where she served as Vice Chair of the board. Numerous endowed fellowships at the College were made possible through her generosity. Mrs. Williams was a longtime supporter of the Democratic party causes, and women Democratic candidates to the US Senate, in particular, knew they could count on her help. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown, Washington, DC on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:30am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Mrs. Williams can be made to Catholic Relief Services. Donations may be sent to Catholic Relief Services, 228 West Lexington Street, Baltimore, MD 21201. Mrs. Williams leaves Peter Bennett Williams of Potomac, Ellen Bender (Joe) of Potomac, MD, Edward Williams (Megan) of Bethesda, MD, Dana Fulham (Daniel) of Newton, MA, Kimberly Sandefur (Terrell) of Atlanta, GA, Anthony Williams of Los Angeles, CA, and Sharon Williams of Chevy Chase, MD, wife of her late son Joseph, 15 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and three nephews, and eight great-nieces and nephews.



