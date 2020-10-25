AGNETA CURREY

CURREY-- Agneta Akerlund. Agneta Akerlund Currey, of Franklin, TN, Wellington, FL, and Southampton, New York, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020 surrounded by her family. A native of Boras, Sweden, Mrs. Currey was the daughter of the late Sonja Viola Andren Akerlund and Joel Frans Akerlund. She attended schools in Sweden, France, and England. She started her career at her family's business, Abecita - Sweden's largest manufacture of undergarments at the time. While working in New York City in 1960, she met Brownlee O. Currey Jr., an investment banker at Equitable Securities. They married in Boras in May, 1961. Mrs. Currey's passions were her family, horses, and gardening, and she was well known for her elegant entertaining. She was an active volunteer at the Hampton Classic Horse Show since 1977, a premiere equestrian event in the United States that benefited Southampton Hospital. She chaired the board of directors and co-founded an advisory committee of professional riders and exhibitors to continuously improve the show. As head of the flower committee, she brought color and beauty to the show grounds. A rider since her childhood, Mrs. Currey and her three children trained at Topping Riding Club, one of the oldest riding clubs on Long Island, and she became a talented amateur hunter rider. Mrs. Currey was instrumental and the leader in creating the partnership of 1984 Los Angeles Olympic double gold medalist Joe Fargis and his thoroughbred mare Touch Of Class. From 1989 to 1998, she and her late husband hosted the Music City Grand Prix at their farm, River Circle Farm in Franklin, TN, to benefit Easter Seals and Saddle Up! therapeutic horseback riding program. Her survivors include her children, Christian (Kathryn) Currey, Frances Briggs, and Stephanie (John) Ingram; her grandchildren, Brownlee Owen Currey II, Charlotte Kane Currey, Samuel Hamilton Currey, Margaret Hampton Currey, Roger Brownlee Briggs Jr., Christopher Currey Briggs, Peter Hampton Briggs, Oliver Christian Briggs, Alexa Davol Chapman, Christina Currey Chapman, Martha Hampton Ingram, and Lucas Rivers Ingram; and her great-niece, Anna McDonogh. She is preceded in death by her husband, Brownlee O. Currey, Jr. The family will have a private memorial. Those wishing to honor her memory can make contributions to Currey Ingram Academy; 6544 Murray Lane; Brentwood, TN 37027 or the Hampton Classic Horse Show, Inc.; P.O. Box 3013; Bridgehampton, NY 11932.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store