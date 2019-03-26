ROBBINS--Aileen, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her daughter, Ariel and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 4pm at Central Synagogue, 652 Lexington Ave., New York City. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Central Synagogue Music Fund, the Scholarship Fund of Les Dames d'Escoffier or Memorial Sloan Kettering.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 26, 2019