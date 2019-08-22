CRAWFORD--Ailsa Moseley, daughter of the late Frederick S. Moseley, Jr. and Jane Hamilton Brady Moseley passed away at Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, NJ on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was 83 and a lifelong resident of Bedminster, New Jersey and Islesboro, Maine. Ailsa is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Harden Lake Crawford III, her son Harden Lake Crawford, IV, daughter Virginia Crawford Pierrepont and grandchildren Ailsa Hamilton Pierrepont, R. Stuvyesant Pierrepont IV, Evelyn Crawford Pierrepont, William Bryant Pierrepont, Edward Carpenter Pierrepont, Katrina Magi Crawford, Arabella Moseley Crawford, Tatiana Lake Crawford, and brother Frederick S. Moseley, III. Her daughter Jane Moseley Crawford and brother James Brady Moseley predeceased her. Ailsa's family and friends will remember her as a force of nature with an inimitable laugh and an unwavering devotion to animals, especially all the cherished dogs that she loved throughout many decades. Ailsa was the founder of the Jack Russell Terrier Club of America (JRTCA) and believed strongly in protecting and preserving the unique characteristics and working heritage of this great little terrier. It remains the largest Jack Russell Terrier club and registry in the world. Ailsa created the Jane Moseley Crawford Scholarship in honor of her late daughter at Foxcroft School, Middleburg, VA, where they both graduated. This scholarship was dedicated to helping underprivileged students experience other cultures while studying abroad. She and her husband enjoyed numerous adventures together throughout her life including hot air ballooning, sailing, travelling and driving her many horse drawn carriages. Ailsa made her debut in New York and Baltimore in 1953 and was a member of many clubs including the Colonial Dame Society, The Colony Club, Essex Hunt Club, Somerset Hills Country Club, Tarrantine Club and the New York Junior League. The Celebration of the Life of Ailsa Moseley Crawford will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Peapack, NJ on Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Jack Russell Terrier Club of America: therealjackrussell.com JRTCA, P.O. Box 4527, Lutherville, MD 21094-4527. www.baileyfuneral.com
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 22, 2019