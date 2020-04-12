Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AL ELLENBERG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ELLENBERG--Al. A legendary and beloved newspaper editor (New York Post, New York Magazine, The Soho News, Jerusalem Report), Al Ellenberg, who had been described as "the only editor in town who could run a city newspaper with a pencil," died at his home in Greenwich Village on March 4, 2020. His longtime spouse, magazine creative director Nora Sheehan said the cause was cancer. He will always be remembered for his wit, wisdom, and for being a driving force in NYC journalism. Born in the Bronx, Ellenberg attended NYC Public Schools, graduating from De Witt Clinton High School. He showed an early talent for literature and writing, winning the National Scholastic Magazine Poetry Award in grade school. He always said that his Irish Catholic teachers there had the biggest influence on him. He became the editor of the prestigious Magpie literary magazine at DeWitt Clinton, ultimately winning a full scholarship for poetry to Bard College. The notice is continued on



ELLENBERG--Al. A legendary and beloved newspaper editor (New York Post, New York Magazine, The Soho News, Jerusalem Report), Al Ellenberg, who had been described as "the only editor in town who could run a city newspaper with a pencil," died at his home in Greenwich Village on March 4, 2020. His longtime spouse, magazine creative director Nora Sheehan said the cause was cancer. He will always be remembered for his wit, wisdom, and for being a driving force in NYC journalism. Born in the Bronx, Ellenberg attended NYC Public Schools, graduating from De Witt Clinton High School. He showed an early talent for literature and writing, winning the National Scholastic Magazine Poetry Award in grade school. He always said that his Irish Catholic teachers there had the biggest influence on him. He became the editor of the prestigious Magpie literary magazine at DeWitt Clinton, ultimately winning a full scholarship for poetry to Bard College. The notice is continued on www.Legacy.com under Al Ellenberg. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close