ALAN AUFZIEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ALAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AUFZIEN--Alan L. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Alan L. Aufzien, age 90. He was born in Passaic, NJ, a graduate of Passaic High School and University of Pennsylvania - Wharton School. After managing the family plumbing supply business, Alan went on to become Chairman of the Board of the New Jersey Nets. Alan continued with his real estate ventures, while committing his extra time to various charitable organizations. These included Tel Aviv University, where he was awarded an Honorary Degree, sat on the Board of Governors and was Chairman of the Board of American Friends of Tel Aviv University. In 2019, Alan and his family set up the The Aufzien Family Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Parkinson's Disease at TAU. He also supported the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, JAFCO in Florida and Jewish Family Service of Clifton-Passaic, NJ, among many other organizations. He was a valued member of the University of Pennsylvania Athletic Board. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Norma, children Leslie (Peter), Lisa (Don), Merry (Gil), Jonathan (Michelle), grandchildren Rachel, Andrew (Jen), Rebecca, Jacob, Elizabeth and Susan. Alan and Norma were avid travelers who made lifelong friendships all over the globe. He was loved by all and admired for his generosity. He truly enjoyed a life well- lived on his End of the Rainbow Farm.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved