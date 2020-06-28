ALAN AUFZIEN

AUFZIEN--Alan L. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Alan L. Aufzien, age 90. He was born in Passaic, NJ, a graduate of Passaic High School and University of Pennsylvania - Wharton School. After managing the family plumbing supply business, Alan went on to become Chairman of the Board of the New Jersey Nets. Alan continued with his real estate ventures, while committing his extra time to various charitable organizations. These included Tel Aviv University, where he was awarded an Honorary Degree, sat on the Board of Governors and was Chairman of the Board of American Friends of Tel Aviv University. In 2019, Alan and his family set up the The Aufzien Family Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Parkinson's Disease at TAU. He also supported the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, JAFCO in Florida and Jewish Family Service of Clifton-Passaic, NJ, among many other organizations. He was a valued member of the University of Pennsylvania Athletic Board. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Norma, children Leslie (Peter), Lisa (Don), Merry (Gil), Jonathan (Michelle), grandchildren Rachel, Andrew (Jen), Rebecca, Jacob, Elizabeth and Susan. Alan and Norma were avid travelers who made lifelong friendships all over the globe. He was loved by all and admired for his generosity. He truly enjoyed a life well- lived on his End of the Rainbow Farm.





