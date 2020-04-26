BENJAMIN--Alan B. Alan B. Benjamin DDS, 97, of Boynton Beach, FL passed away peacefully on April 18. He is survived by his loving wife Jeanne (Rosines), daughters Robin (Howard) and Jill, granddaughters Shelby, Nicole and Melanie, sister Rezsin. He attended the University of Pennsylvania undergraduate and Dental schools (*45) and was a veteran of WWII, 1st Lieutenant, US Coast Guard. He practiced dentistry in Forest Hills, NY for over 40 years and was a member of the Queens County 11th District Dental Society. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, an avid golfer, tennis player, bridge player, friend, talented artist and sculptor, a liberal thinker with a dry, witty sense of humor. Private service. Please make donations in his memory to the .
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020