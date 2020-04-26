ALAN BENJAMIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALAN BENJAMIN.
Obituary
Send Flowers

BENJAMIN--Alan B. Alan B. Benjamin DDS, 97, of Boynton Beach, FL passed away peacefully on April 18. He is survived by his loving wife Jeanne (Rosines), daughters Robin (Howard) and Jill, granddaughters Shelby, Nicole and Melanie, sister Rezsin. He attended the University of Pennsylvania undergraduate and Dental schools (*45) and was a veteran of WWII, 1st Lieutenant, US Coast Guard. He practiced dentistry in Forest Hills, NY for over 40 years and was a member of the Queens County 11th District Dental Society. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, an avid golfer, tennis player, bridge player, friend, talented artist and sculptor, a liberal thinker with a dry, witty sense of humor. Private service. Please make donations in his memory to the .
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations