Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALAN BERNSTEIN. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:30 AM Westchester Jewish Center Mamaroneck , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BERNSTEIN--Alan B. Passed away September 24, 2019 after a brave, hard-fought two-year battle with Lymphoma. Survived by his sons Gabe and Matt, and wife Mindy Bender. Born December 4, 1951 in Brooklyn, Alan grew up with his siblings, Neal, Steven and Patti in West Hempstead, Long Island. He went on to study at the University of Rochester, received his MD from NYU, trained at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, and received an MPH from UC-Berkeley. Alan practiced pediatrics at Montefiore in the Bronx before becoming the first Medical Director for Cumberland community health center in Brooklyn. He later served as Chairman of the Pediatric Department at The Brooklyn Hospital Center and at Newton-Wellesley Hospital. A resident of Larchmont, NY for 22 years, Alan's career included leadership positions in managed care and medical management in several organizations in the greater New York area. Most recently, Alan served as Medical Director at CenCal Health in Santa Barbara, fulfilling a wish to close out his career where he could enjoy the beach year-round. Alan lived life to the fullest, whether it was rooting for his favorite sports teams - the New York Mets, Jets, Knicks, Mamaroneck Tigers, Wisconsin Badgers, and Muhlenberg Mules - listening to music, enjoying cultural events, travelling, or spending time with family. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 26, at 10:30am at the Westchester Jewish Center in Mamaroneck, NY. Memorial donations may be made to , , Experience Camps, or a .



BERNSTEIN--Alan B. Passed away September 24, 2019 after a brave, hard-fought two-year battle with Lymphoma. Survived by his sons Gabe and Matt, and wife Mindy Bender. Born December 4, 1951 in Brooklyn, Alan grew up with his siblings, Neal, Steven and Patti in West Hempstead, Long Island. He went on to study at the University of Rochester, received his MD from NYU, trained at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, and received an MPH from UC-Berkeley. Alan practiced pediatrics at Montefiore in the Bronx before becoming the first Medical Director for Cumberland community health center in Brooklyn. He later served as Chairman of the Pediatric Department at The Brooklyn Hospital Center and at Newton-Wellesley Hospital. A resident of Larchmont, NY for 22 years, Alan's career included leadership positions in managed care and medical management in several organizations in the greater New York area. Most recently, Alan served as Medical Director at CenCal Health in Santa Barbara, fulfilling a wish to close out his career where he could enjoy the beach year-round. Alan lived life to the fullest, whether it was rooting for his favorite sports teams - the New York Mets, Jets, Knicks, Mamaroneck Tigers, Wisconsin Badgers, and Muhlenberg Mules - listening to music, enjoying cultural events, travelling, or spending time with family. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 26, at 10:30am at the Westchester Jewish Center in Mamaroneck, NY. Memorial donations may be made to , , Experience Camps, or a . Published in The New York Times on Sept. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.