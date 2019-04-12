Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALAN BOMSER. View Sign

BOMSER--Alan H., passed away April 11th. Born in Brighton Beach, September 11th, 1931, to Sol and Heny Bomser. Sol played in Xavier Cugat's orchestra, where Alan became the "band boy," which meant going to "Cugy's" suite, and bringing down his toupee and the sheet music. Attended Columbia University on a wrestling scholarship, had his own radio show, a small band, and was class president. Graduated from Columbia Law School and was drafted into the Korean War, as a correspondent in London. Rode all over Europe on his motorcycle writing stories of interest for the troops ("one of the best jobs I ever had.") Alan began his legal life at Paul Weiss. Early on, he represented childhood friends and burgeoning documentary filmmakers, Albert and David Maysles. This friendship launched Alan's 60-plus- years career as one of NYC's top entertainment lawyers, including helping Albert and David secure the films rights to the Woodstock Concert (which Alan negotiated as the concert was ongoing). 50 years with the Maysles, including "Gray Gardens" and "Gimme Shelter." Name partner in numerous firms in which he represented, The Beatles, Joe Papp Carly Simon, Lucy Simon, Iggy Pop, Laura Nyro, Lorraine Hansberry, and Farrar Straus & Giroux. Alan designed and built a barn in Columbia County that made the cover of House beautiful. In his later years, he took up the trumpet again and loved jamming with his lake and city friends. He was a devoted husband to his wife and best friend, Betsy Gould, and loved his children, Michael and Jennifer, stepchildren Jordan, Adam, Perri, and Andrew; his ten granddaughters, his brother Richard, and his beloved dog Lucy. Alan's motto was, "You live life to the fullest, and then you die." And that's exactly what he did. Funeral Service Sunday, April 14, 2019 12:30pm at Riverside Memorial Chapel, 180 W. 76th Street at Amsterdam Avenue. Contributions to the or the NYU Langone Center for Alzheimer & Dementia would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on June 11, 2019, additional details will be forthcoming.



180 West 76th Street

New York , NY 10023

