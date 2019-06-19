BRINKLEY--Alan. We mourn the passing of Alan Brinkley, eminent historian, admired teacher, and an intellectual committed to public history. We are indebted to Alan for his help in shaping our Graduate Institute for Constitutional History, and for his biography of Time Inc. founder, Henry Luce, which contributed mightily to work on our Time Inc. Archive. We will always remember and cherish Alan for his warmth, his many kindnesses, and his unswerving integrity. Pam B. Schafler, Chair Louise Mirrer, President & CEO Valerie Paley, Chief Historian & SVP Michael Ryan, Patricia D. Klingenstein Library Director & VP
Published in The New York Times on June 19, 2019