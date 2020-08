BRISKMAN--Alan Joel. We mourn the loss of Alan Joel Briskman, 80 years old, who died suddenly on August 10, 2020 of natural causes. He leaves behind his loving wife, Sharon, his children, David, Seth, Lauren and James, and his grandchildren, Alex, Jared, Jack, Sam and Joshua. He worked as an Architect and Design Consultant until his last day. He lived life the way he wanted and was loved for who he was. He will be sorely missed.





