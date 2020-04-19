CORNELL--Alan, one of the finest men you could ever know, passed away on Thursday, April 16th at his home in Boca Raton, Florida. To know Alan was to love him. He was devoted to his family and his charitable endeavors. He had a passion for life and a heart of gold. He made our world better, and he will be missed by many. Our sincere condolences go out to Jane, Michael, Lauren, and his four grandchildren. May he rest in peace. Much Love, Jodie and Larry Lazar



