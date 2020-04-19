CORNELL--Alan, beloved husband of Jane, devoted father of Michael and Kimberly Cornell, Lauren and Jason Lazar, cherished grandfather to Chloe and Zac Cornell, Emma and Hudson Lazar, lit up the room with his smile and laughter. He was a philanthropist whose integrity, humility, wisdom, and love of life inspired everyone he met. He credited his parents' legacy of surviving the Holocaust with shaping the way he lived his life: a positive attitude, commitment to family, Israel, and Jewish causes. May his memory be a blessing for all.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020