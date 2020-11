Or Copy this URL to Share

FLEISCHER--Alan Abbott, beloved husband of Martha Fleischer, and loving father to Michael, Peter and Ari Fleischer, died peacefully at home in Darien, CT on October 24, 2020. He was born in 1928, the last of Benjamin and Anna Fleischer's six children. He was a thirty-year resident of Pound Ridge, NY and later New Canaan, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any gifts be made to the American Museum of Natural History.





