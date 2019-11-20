GRANT--Alan D. Of Briarcliff Manor, NY passed away on October 31, 2019 at age 77. A graduate of Colgate University, he enjoyed a 33-year career at Equitable/AXA as a marketing Vice President and President/CEO of one of its subsidiaries. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Michelle, his two children, Jennifer Miocevich (Mark) and Gregory (Linda), two grandchildren, Karina and Annika, a sister, Vera Brown (Frank), a nephew, a niece and two grandnieces. He will be remembered for his generosity, optimism and integrity. Donations can be made in his memory to MSK Cancer Center and mailed to MSK Office of Development, P.O. Box 27106, New York, NY 10087.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 20, 2019