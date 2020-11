Or Copy this URL to Share

HOCKSTADER--Alan F., age 86, died October 24 of cancer. He was a loving husband to Birgitta Sundstrom Hockstader, his wife of 62 years; a beloved father to Ingrid Hockstader and Barbara Hockstader, and a wonderful grandfather to Gus and Mack Wilmore. He attended Yale University and Columbia Business School. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sloane Kettering Cancer Research or The Children's Aid Society.





