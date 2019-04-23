KLAVANS--Alan J., passed away at his home in Rye Brook, NY on April 22 just days after his 80th birthday, following a long struggle with Parkinson's disease and multiple myeloma. He is survived by his wife Birgitta Christina Klavans, son Thomas Klavans (Jamie), daughter Anne Klavans Casher, sister Phyllis Brown Shmalo (Nathan) and brother-in-law Jeffrey L. Brown, M.D. (Susan). Loving grandchildren include Mia and Juliette Casher and Emma and Matthew Klavans. He will be greatly missed by them all and forever remembered for his charm, wit and intellect. Alan was a graduate of the University of Virginia. He served proudly in the U.S. Army Special Forces with two tours of duty in Southeast Asia. As a Captain, he was a Green Beret Intelligence Officer in Vietnam where he was Airborne. Alan's career in mergers and acquisitions in the publishing industry included positions at Gulf + Western and Simon & Schuster; he later established his own firm, Klavans & Associates. For many years, he was an active congregant at Rye Community Synagogue. Alan lived by a credo of Tikkun Olam, an effort to repair the world. His dedication to community service included many years of participating in Midnight Run, bringing food and clothing to the homeless in NYC. Alan was a great supporter of the Parkinson's Unity Walk, www.unitywalk.org Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at 10am at Temple Israel, 14 Coleytown Road, Westport, CT.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 23, 2019