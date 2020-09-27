ALAN KRAUSS

KRAUSS--Alan J. Alan J. Krauss died peacefully on September 19, 2020, with his beloved wife Sarah J. Krauss (Poole) by his side. Born October 2, 1933, in Cleveland, OH, Alan grew up with and is survived by his much loved older brother Eugene Krauss (Jan), now of North Canton, OH. Alan was a brilliant businessman, serving for over twenty-five years as Senior Group President of International Operations, acquiring many foreign companies for Masco Corporation in Taylor, MI. He was admired and highly respected by his colleagues and associates throughout the world. Through the years Alan lived in Cleveland, OH; Rolling Hills, CA; Carmel, IN; London, England, and finally, thirty years ago, he and Sarah built their dream home in Franklin, MI surrounded by acres of beautiful nature. Alan's "happy place" was anywhere with Sarah, but particularly the Big Island of Hawaii where they spent many winters enjoying the tropical beauty and many lovely Hawaiian friends, whale-watching, and playing tennis daily. He was a humble, unassuming, and very giving man with a dry wit and beautiful smile. Alan and Sarah made the most of life traveling the world, fine dining and wine, reading, writing, sudoku, drawing, architecture, classical music, opera, museums, film, Broadway and West End plays and musicals. Together they collected lovely 18th and 19th Century paintings. Alan was a devoted, loyal, and most loving husband and friend to his wife for forty-two years. He was truly "the wind beneath her wings" and she his. They were known for always holding hands. He is survived by Sarah, his brother Eugene (Jan), his daughter Kathleen, Sarah's siblings, and many much-loved nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son. We were blessed to have known him, learn from him, love and be loved by him. Donations to Alzheimer's research please.





