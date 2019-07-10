KRISTEL--Alan, Quietly passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones. Survived by his beloved wife Brycie, five children, two grandchildren, a brother and sister, nieces and nephews, and many friends, Alan spent his life taking care of those around him - he was father to everyone. He cherished his time with his immediate and extended family, and likewise, those whose lives he touched with boundless love and compassion adored him. He spent his career working tirelessly to help expand the family business, Commercial Envelope Mfg. in Deer Park, NY and later transferred his experience, kindness, and business acumen to Paklab and Acer's Home & Garden, both in Commack, NY. He used his spare time to follow passions including harness racing, fast cars, football, family barbecues, and books. Funeral services: 10am, Wednesday, July 10 at Gutterman's, 8000 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury. Interment to follow. Donations can be made in his honor to .



