ALAN LATIN (1926 - 2019)
Obituary
LATIN--Alan, 93, passed away on December 17. Born in New York on November 21, 1926 to parents Benjamin and Ida Latin. Alan was the patriarch of the Latin family, a space engineer, veteran and successful entrepreneur. He proudly served our country during WWII. He was predeceased by wife Florence and son Eric. He is survived by son Hon. Richard Latin and his wife Eileen, daughter Ellen and her husband Steve and grandchildren Michael, Amy, William, Stacie, Cindy and Jason. Services to be held on Thursday at 1pm, Guttermans, 175 Long Beach Rd., Rockville Centre. Burial at Montefiore Cemetery on Springfield Blvd., St. Albans, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 18, 2019
bullet World War II
