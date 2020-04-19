Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Lawrence Hirshman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1930 - 2020

Alan Lawrence Hirshman, a champion of justice, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020 from complications of Covid-19. Born on May 1, 1930, in Brooklyn, NY, Alan was a Long Island University and Brooklyn Law School graduate. He was admitted to the NYS Bar Association in 1957 and continued practicing law until the day he died. His zest for life will be fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.



Alan loved the arts. He loved everything the Big Apple had to offer. Passionately living his mantra, "one day at a time," he would catch an afternoon movie, attend an evening show, grab food in-between, and wrap his day in the wee hours of the morning at one of his favorite post-theater jazz clubs. He could tell you the best restaurants in Manhattan, regardless of cuisine, price and/or location. An amateur performing artist himself, he played the piano beautifully, acted in community theaters and more recently took to the stage singing (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cG-

yE7TmJ3k).



His love of music was deeply tied to his values that "Music doesn't argue, discuss or quarrel. It just breathes the air of freedom." (Harold Arlen, composer). Alan was unshakable in his belief that the world could be a better place, advocating and championing causes for justice and equality. Relentlessly committed to freedom and hope, he participated in the peace movement during the VietNam War and the civil rights movement throughout his life. A proud and active National Lawyers Guild member since 1952, he defended anti-war protesters, political prisoners, confronted housing discrimination, and proudly represented disenfranchised and wrongfully accused people.



In his leisure time, in between attending shows and performances, Alan played bridge and tennis, skilled at both. He had a wicked tennis drop shot (routinely beating players 20 years his junior), and his love of tennis will be carried on by his children, with whom he played and annually attended the US Open.



Alan will be sorely missed by all who loved him. He is survived by his children Carrie (Matthew) Nolan, Peter (Mitu) Hirshman, Andrea (Dave) Hirshman, Margo (Joe) Roca, Alison (Andy) Brettschneider; grandchildren, Nikki Nolan, Danny Nolan, Robbie (Gabriela Vazquez) Green, Max (Sonja) Green, Melissa (Martin) Shaw, Andrew (Leigh-Ann) Roca, Ava Brettschneider, Zoe Brettschneider; and, recently born great granddaughter Ellie Maryn Shaw.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the organization dear to Alan's heart, National Lawyers Guild, NYC Chapter.



Online gifts: https://nlgnyc.org/nlg-nyc-foundation/



To send a check please make payable to NLG-NYC Chapter Foundation and mail to:

New York City Chapter

National Lawyers Guild

168 Canal Street, 6th Floor

