LEDERMAN--Alan, 82, of Coral Gables, FL, son of Frances (Keitel) and Nathan Lederman of Forest Hills, NY. Beloved husband (a severe understatement - more like adored) of Jo Ann Volk of Kings Point, loving and devoted father of Elizabeth Fine (Gregg), Michael Volk (Tonya), John Morgen (Kelly). Extraordinarily cherished grandpa of Daniel Nathan, Matthew Harrison, Zachary Volk, Ava Cecily, Catherine Morgen. Treasured uncle of Peter, Polly and Mitchell. Precious brother-in-law of Patricia Volk. Founder of two iconic food businesses in Miami: South Florida's award- winning gourmet market: Joanna's Marketplace, founder/CEO of Carriage House Distributors and former vice- president of his family business, Hershey Farms in New York. Consummate athlete, Second KYU Judo Champion of New York City and New York State, pilot, motorcyclist, international skier and scuba diver, fly fisherman, orchid collector, equestrian, lepidopterist, basketball player, adventurer and philanthropist and art collector, soul-mate and friend. President of Tribal Arts Society of Miami, Patron of the Lowe Art Museum, University of Miami President's Club, Patron of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, 48-year member of Temple Beth Am where at various times he was basketball coach, member of The Committee of 100, Guardian of The Learning Center, originator and donor of the 92nd Street YMCA live-streaming program. Lover of nature, his home was a National Wildlife Certified Habitat. He fought osteosarcoma for eight years, uncomplainingly, ever the true competitor. Donations in Alan's honor may be made to either Sylvester Cancer Center, c/o Jonathan Trent, MD, PhD, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1120 NW 14th Street, Suite 610f Miami, FL 33136, or To MCI, Baptist Health South Florida Foundation, 1575 San Ignacio Avenue, Suite 406, Coral Gables, FL 33146, or Temple Beth Am, 5900 North Kendall Drive, Miami, FL 33156.



