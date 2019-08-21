SALZMAN--Alan H., died suddenly on August 18, 2019 at age 85. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Sherry Scope Salzman, and his cherished children, Marcy and Paul Nathan and Laurie and Richard Gersten. He was an adoring grandfather to Carly Nathan and Hallie and Tyler Gersten. He was predeceased by his brother, Martin, and is survived by his sister-in-law, Andrea. Born to Helen and Max, he attended Bronx High School of Science and NYU Uptown. He was stationed in Korea as a First Lt. in the Army and was a Captain in the Reserves. A successful real estate professional, he was Vice President of Collins Tuttle for decades. A consummate volunteer, he was a 12-year member of the Blind Brook School Board in Rye Brook, NY where he served as President, and a 10-year member of the Southern Westchester BOCES Board. An avid golfer and traveler, he was a member of Fenway Golf Club for over 40 years and enjoyed memorable winters in Palm Desert, CA. His happiest moments were spent surrounded by his entire family. A funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 11:45am at Congregation Emanu-El, 2125 Westchester Ave., Rye, NY.



