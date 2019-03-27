Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALAN SIEGEL. View Sign

SIEGEL--Alan. Alan Siegel, of New York City and Woodstock, New York, died March 18, 2019, from complications after a short illness, while vacationing in Mexico with his wife, Sandy. Alan is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Sandy, his sons John R. Siegel of Cobb, California and Jeffrey P. Siegel, of Woodstock, New York, his daughter-in-law, Wendy Erikson, his grandchildren, Lucas, Ethan and Olivia Siegel all of Woodstock, NY, his sisters, Miriam Resnick of Portland, Oregon and Bonnie Germain of Naples, Florida, and many loved family members and dear friends. Alan's parents, Michael and Ethel Siegel, predeceased him. Alan was born on January 19, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio, and grew up in Bayonne, New Jersey, where he met the great love of his life, Sondra (Sandy) P. Liebman, while both were students at Bayonne High School. They were married March 16, 1957. Alan and Sandy began their family in New York City, raised their boys in Edgemont, New York, and in the mid-eighties moved back to the City, which Alan dearly loved. Alan and Sandy also maintained a home in Woodstock, New York since 1978, where they had often vacationed since the early 1960s, and where they were both greatly and continuously involved in the community. Alan was graduated from The University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School, and



SIEGEL--Alan. Alan Siegel, of New York City and Woodstock, New York, died March 18, 2019, from complications after a short illness, while vacationing in Mexico with his wife, Sandy. Alan is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Sandy, his sons John R. Siegel of Cobb, California and Jeffrey P. Siegel, of Woodstock, New York, his daughter-in-law, Wendy Erikson, his grandchildren, Lucas, Ethan and Olivia Siegel all of Woodstock, NY, his sisters, Miriam Resnick of Portland, Oregon and Bonnie Germain of Naples, Florida, and many loved family members and dear friends. Alan's parents, Michael and Ethel Siegel, predeceased him. Alan was born on January 19, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio, and grew up in Bayonne, New Jersey, where he met the great love of his life, Sondra (Sandy) P. Liebman, while both were students at Bayonne High School. They were married March 16, 1957. Alan and Sandy began their family in New York City, raised their boys in Edgemont, New York, and in the mid-eighties moved back to the City, which Alan dearly loved. Alan and Sandy also maintained a home in Woodstock, New York since 1978, where they had often vacationed since the early 1960s, and where they were both greatly and continuously involved in the community. Alan was graduated from The University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School, and New York University Law School. He developed a multifaceted practice, as a partner in the law firms of Whitman & Ransom, Baker McKenzie, and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, where he was not only a well- respected and valued partner, but also a mentor to many young lawyers. Alan was an expert in business, corporate, securities and international law, and served on the Boards of Directors of Ermenegildo Zegna, Wet Seal and Thor Industries. Alan also served with distinction on the Boards of many not-for-profit and arts organizations throughout the years, including the Mid-Westchester YM-YWHA, The Woodstock School of Art, The Woodstock Center for Photography, The Museum of the City of New York, Pioneer Works, and the Weizmann Institute. Late in his career, Alan helped organize and oversee the Thompson Family Foundation of which he became a Director. The Thompson Family Foundation grieves Alan's passing, who was a tower of life, intellect, empathy and exploding curiosity. A dreamer and a builder, a student and a teacher, an attorney and an artist, he was ever intrigued by new ideas in science and the arts. With his sharp eye and keen wit, he continuously explored ways to make our world a better place, seeking practical solutions to the most challenging problems of today. Alan was for 35 years the friend, lawyer and confidant of Thompson Family Foundation founder, Wade Thompson. Since Wade's death in 2009, Alan brilliantly extended his legacy in support of the arts, science, education, health and the preservation of New York City's greatest treasures. Alan built upon Wade's work on the renowned revitalization of the Park Avenue Armory. He launched the Foundation's funding of groundbreaking research in the field of cancer with The Weizmann Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering and Cold Springs Harbor Laboratories, and studies in the field of neuroscience at Columbia University. He provided guidance and support to numerous organizations involved in art, dance, education, literature, music, theater, and social justice. Alan and the Thompson family were named Outstanding Philanthropists by the Association of Fundraising Professionals in 2016. His vision, his leadership and most of all his friendship will be greatly missed. Alan's intense passion for life and beauty was unfailing. He was a voracious reader, a talented photographer, an avid painter, and a true lover and patron of the visual and performing arts. He was a loyal, devoted and beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. His and Sandy's greatest joy was spending time with their three grandchildren. Alan and Sandy loved to travel the world together, and particularly adored the history, culture and people of Mexico, where they honeymooned in 1957 and explored time and time again. Alan's family wish to express their appreciation and gratitude to the doctors and staff at the ABC Medical Center in Mexico City, where Alan received exemplary and compassionate care in his final days. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Alan's memory be sent to the Woodstock School of Art or Maverick Concerts, both in Woodstock, New York. A private Memorial will be held in New York City this Spring and A Celebration of Alan's life will be held in Woodstock, New York on June 9, 2019 at The Woodstock School of Art. Published in The New York Times on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites NYU Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close