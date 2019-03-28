SIEGEL--Alan. Columbia University Irving Medical Center mourns the passing of Alan Siegel, who, as director of the Thompson Family Foundation, was a great advocate for and supporter of neurological research across our institution. The Foundation's support of investigative efforts into painful neuropathies and sensory neuroscience is allowing us to improve the quality of life for those being treated for cancer; with their most recent gift, we are investigating the genetic origins of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, and developing more effective interventions. We will miss Alan's curiosity and guidance, and offer our condolences to his family and the Foundation. Lee Goldman, MD Dean of the Faculties of Health Sciences and Medicine Chief Executive, Columbia University Irving Medical Center Richard Mayeux, MD, MSc Sergievsky Professor of Neurology, Psychiatry and Epidemiology Chairman, Department of Neurology Ellen Lumpkin, PhD Associate Professor of Somatosensory Biology Co-Director for the Thompson Family Foundation Initiative Serge Przedborski, MD, PhD Page and William Black Professor of Neurology Co-Director for the Thompson Family Foundation Initiative



