SIEGEL--Alan. The worldwide community of the Weizmann Institute of Science deeply mourns the passing of our beloved friend, Alan Siegel of The Thompson Family Foundation. Alan was instrumental in advancing the Foundation's support of pioneering cancer research. Under his leadership, the Foundation funded a major collaboration between the Weizmann Institute and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). This partnership has resulted in clinical trials for a revolutionary prostate cancer therapy, now being tested for additional cancers. Most recently, the Foundation's grants have supported a pancreatic cancer research collaboration between Weizmann, MSK, and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, as well as Alzheimer's research at Weizmann. Alan's legacy will live on through these transformational projects. In 2018, Alan represented the Foundation at the President's Circle induction ceremony, recognizing the Institute's most dedicated supporters, and was elected to the American Committee's Board of Directors. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Sandy, and to the entire Siegel family. May Alan's memory be for a blessing. Ellen Merlo, National Chair, American Committee; David Teplow, President, American Committee; Dave Doneson, CEO, American Committee; Elaine Yaniv, National Vice President & Executive Director, New York Tri-State Region; Prof. Daniel Zajfman, President, Weizmann Institute of Science; Prof. Jehuda Reinharz, Chair, International Board



