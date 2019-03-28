SIEGEL--Alan. A trustee of the Museum of the City of New York and a valued advisor and friend of many. Alan Siegel brought to the Museum a reverence for the City's history and a passion for its people. He was a generous trustee who, as a Director of the Thompson Family Foundation, spearheaded a transformative gift supporting New York at its Core, a permanent exhibition about our city's 400-year history, and the Museum's Education Center. Alan had a wide commitment to the arts and valued excellence. We will miss him and his wise and deliberate counsel, dry humor, and thoughtful perspective on the Museum's mission. Through his generosity to many institutions, he has left an important and lasting legacy. We send our heartfelt condolences to Alan's wife, Sandy, and their family, and to Amanda Riegel, President of the Thompson Family Foundation, and her colleagues. James G. Dinan, Chair; Ronay Menschel, Vice Chair; Whitney W. Donhauser, Director & President



