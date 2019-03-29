SIEGEL--Alan. The board and staff of the New-York Historical Society mourn the passing of our dear friend Alan Siegel. Alan was as warm, thoughtful, and generous a partner as any organization, or individual, could ever want. Under his leadership, the Thompson Family Foundation enabled the launch of our new "Tech [email protected] Historical," a multimedia educational technology space in which young people are encouraged to explore the digital humanities. We are so very sorry and sad that Alan will not be with us to watch, and provide counsel, as New- York Historical Tech Commons programs continue to grow and thrive. Pam Schafler, Chair Louise Mirrer, President & CEO Matthew Bregman, VP for Development
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 29, 2019