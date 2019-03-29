SIEGEL--Alan Alan was a friend of Park Avenue Armory from the very beginning. We mourn his passing and extend heartfelt sympathy to Sandy and his entire family and circle of friends. We will miss his wise council, kind spirit, constant good humor and sage advice in support of all our activities. Elihu Rose and Adam Flatto, Co-Chairs Rebecca Robertson, Founding President and Executive Producer Board of Directors and Staff of Park Avenue Armory
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 29, 2019