ALAN SINDEL

SINDEL--Alan Nelson, passed away August 2, 2020 at age 84 of natural causes. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Anita Lipson Sindel, loving son, Bill Sindel and daughter-in-law Siggi Warnock Sindel, proud and loving granddaughter Jessica, and dear brother Brian Sindel. He leaves a legacy of devotion and loyalty to his entire family including his nieces, Shari, Jane, and Patricia. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions to your choice of worthy causes is appreciated.





