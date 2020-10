Or Copy this URL to Share

SOLOMON--Alan E. Born 1939, worked as photojournalist from age 16, including for New York Times. He moved upstate, and later retired to New Mexico. He is survived by his wife, Olivia, two children and two grandchildren.





