STARK--Alan. Alan Stark, age 80, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 at the Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, MA. Alan was born on April 28, 1940 in Brooklyn, NY to Shirley and Dr. Julius Stark. He graduated from Franklin and Marshall College, New York University School of Medicine and completed residencies in General Surgery at Kings County Hospital Center and in Radiation Oncology at New York Presbyterian Hospital and served honorably in the U.S. Army. A practicing radiation oncologist, Alan served as medical director of the Sister Caritas Cancer Center at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MA and was devoted to the well-being of his patients who deeply appreciated his care and kindness. Alan had an insatiable desire to learn and loved to read, paint and spend time in Maine with his family. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Marjorie, three sons, Douglas (Melanie), James (Sunday) and Nicholas (Rachel), four grandchildren, Bennett, Alexis, Benjamin and Tessa, and two sisters, Toby (Janet) and Amy. A funeral service will be held at B'nai Israel Cemetery on September 4, 2020 at 11am in Northampton, MA. The Stark family is grateful for the compassionate care Alan received at Massachusetts General Hospital and Care Dimensions, where memorial contributions in his memory can be made. Guided by his deep Jewish faith, a fundamentally decent and generous man, Alan will be deeply missed.





