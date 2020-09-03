1/1
ALAN STARK
STARK--Alan. Alan Stark, age 80, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 at the Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, MA. Alan was born on April 28, 1940 in Brooklyn, NY to Shirley and Dr. Julius Stark. He graduated from Franklin and Marshall College, New York University School of Medicine and completed residencies in General Surgery at Kings County Hospital Center and in Radiation Oncology at New York Presbyterian Hospital and served honorably in the U.S. Army. A practicing radiation oncologist, Alan served as medical director of the Sister Caritas Cancer Center at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MA and was devoted to the well-being of his patients who deeply appreciated his care and kindness. Alan had an insatiable desire to learn and loved to read, paint and spend time in Maine with his family. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Marjorie, three sons, Douglas (Melanie), James (Sunday) and Nicholas (Rachel), four grandchildren, Bennett, Alexis, Benjamin and Tessa, and two sisters, Toby (Janet) and Amy. A funeral service will be held at B'nai Israel Cemetery on September 4, 2020 at 11am in Northampton, MA. The Stark family is grateful for the compassionate care Alan received at Massachusetts General Hospital and Care Dimensions, where memorial contributions in his memory can be made. Guided by his deep Jewish faith, a fundamentally decent and generous man, Alan will be deeply missed.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
B'nai Israel Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

September 2, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Christy McConville
September 2, 2020
Doug and family please accept my condolences at this difficult time.
David Czelusniak
Friend
September 2, 2020
Mrs. Stark and Family,

Please accept my deepest condolences for your family's loss. I am so sorry. The other day I was organizing and I came across a tea set you and Dr. Stark had bought my daughter on one of your vacations many years ago and thought of you both. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

Your former neighbors on Pleasant St- Ashley and Kadyn
Ashley Jordan Robinson
Neighbor
September 2, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. It was truly an honor to work for Dr Stark. He was a pioneer of Radiation Therapy here in New England. He was loved by patients and admired by his staff.
Nancy Engelbrecht R.T.(T.)
Coworker
September 2, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Joshua Klainberg
September 2, 2020
Dr. Stark took care of my dad at Mercy Medical. His compassion and care was exactly what his patients need. RIP
Linda Pio
Acquaintance
September 1, 2020
Dr. Stark was an absolutely incredible Radiation Oncologist. I had the pleasure of working for him for many years at Sr. Caritas Cancer Center. His jokes never got old!!! Especially his “what’s for dinner” that he asked every single patient! And he would remember it the next time he saw them! I always told him I got my memory for remembering phone numbers from him. He will truly be missed.
Tammy Rodriguez
Friend
