Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALAN TURNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TURNER--Alan. A dashingly witty American painter--died on February 8. He was 76. His work has influenced a younger generation of artists, exploring biomorphic forms, discontinuity in sexual relationships, and the incipient violence in culture. His work has been exhibited throughout the U.S. and Europe, and is in the permanent collections of the Whitney Museum of American Art and Metropolitan Museum of Art. In 2019, a retrospective at Parker Gallery in Los Angeles was curated by Dan Nadel. Turner's art is characterized by relaxed physicality, precision and fierceness, and can be found online at Alan Turner Studio. He is survived by his partner Lee Briccetti; his sister Sandra Turner; nephew Malcolm; and a wide circle of friends. A memorial service will follow.



TURNER--Alan. A dashingly witty American painter--died on February 8. He was 76. His work has influenced a younger generation of artists, exploring biomorphic forms, discontinuity in sexual relationships, and the incipient violence in culture. His work has been exhibited throughout the U.S. and Europe, and is in the permanent collections of the Whitney Museum of American Art and Metropolitan Museum of Art. In 2019, a retrospective at Parker Gallery in Los Angeles was curated by Dan Nadel. Turner's art is characterized by relaxed physicality, precision and fierceness, and can be found online at Alan Turner Studio. He is survived by his partner Lee Briccetti; his sister Sandra Turner; nephew Malcolm; and a wide circle of friends. A memorial service will follow. Published in The New York Times on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close