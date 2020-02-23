TURNER--Alan. A dashingly witty American painter--died on February 8. He was 76. His work has influenced a younger generation of artists, exploring biomorphic forms, discontinuity in sexual relationships, and the incipient violence in culture. His work has been exhibited throughout the U.S. and Europe, and is in the permanent collections of the Whitney Museum of American Art and Metropolitan Museum of Art. In 2019, a retrospective at Parker Gallery in Los Angeles was curated by Dan Nadel. Turner's art is characterized by relaxed physicality, precision and fierceness, and can be found online at Alan Turner Studio. He is survived by his partner Lee Briccetti; his sister Sandra Turner; nephew Malcolm; and a wide circle of friends. A memorial service will follow.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 23, 2020